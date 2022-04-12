TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One week from the start of the legislative special session on redistricting, lawmakers aren’t drawing any congressional redistricting maps.

In an unprecedented move, Republican leaders of the Florida House and Senate said this week they are waiting on Gov. Ron DeSantis to draw the maps instead.

“At this time, Legislative reapportionment staff is not drafting or producing a map for introduction during the special session,” the memo said. “We are awaiting a communication from the governor’s office with a map that he will support.”

DeSantis promised to veto the congressional map that was eventually approved by the legislature while they were debating it. Last month, he did exactly that.

Tuesday morning at a press conference in Miami, DeSantis said he will only accept a map that does away with the current configuration of Florida’s 5th congressional district, a wide district stretching across the top of the state linking minority communities in Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

“We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based on the color of their skin,” DeSantis said. “That is wrong. That is not the way we have governed in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis argues that a district drawn primarily for racial reasons violates the U.S. Constitution. However, there are state constitutional considerations as well — districts must comport with the Fair Districts amendment to Florida’s constitution.

Many Democrats are outraged that the legislature is ceding this authority to the governor.

“It’s frankly outrageous,” said Fla. Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor. “Our constitution very clearly states who gets to draw the maps, which is the legislature. The governor only has the right to veto it. So it is not only unprecedented, it’s dangerous, it is wrong and it goes against everything the voters so clearly told us.”

Redistricting experts say it may not matter for this year’s elections.

“Most likely there’s not enough time for litigation to play out before the 2022 election,” said Michael McDonald of the University of Florida. “When we look at all these scenarios, most likely the legislature will approve the governor’s map, that will go into effect, and whatever court challenges take place, they’re going to be delayed until after 2022.