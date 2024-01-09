TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are hundreds of bills to discuss in this year’s legislative session, which begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. State lawmakers are set to cover a variety of topics over the next two months, including many that impact your children.

Tuesday begins a vigorous two-month process of reviewing, revising, and deciding which bills should become laws.

Proposed education bills have already drawn attention across the state and are highly anticipated in this legislative session.

If passed, one bill would no longer require students to pass Algebra 1 to graduate high school.

The bill also allows third graders who fail the required reading test to move on to the next grade.

For those old enough to work, state law currently prohibits teenagers from working certain times and hours when there is school the next day.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, one of our lawmakers proposed a bill to remove those restrictions.

The bill would also remove the 30-minute break teens get after four hours of work.

State lawmakers will discuss lowering the age requirement to purchase a long gun to 18 years old. Currently, you have to be 21.

Property insurance, healthcare, and other labor laws are bill topics to look out for.