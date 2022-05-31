TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the wake of another mass shooting at a school, Americans are turning to lawmakers for answers to solving the gun crime epidemic.

So far, Florida politicians have been light on solutions — especially those that could generate bipartisan backing.

What’s mostly been heard from them so far are solutions they think won’t work.

“There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that has been purchased at a gun show or the internet,” Sen. Marco Rubio said to CNN last week. “If people want to do that, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events, because they would have nothing to do with it.”

Actually, multiple outlets report the Uvalde shooter did buy guns on the internet in the weeks leading up to the shooting, though it’s not clear yet whether he had to pass a background check.

After the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Fla. in 2018, then-Governor Rick Scott signed a bill raising the minimum age of buying a rifle from 18 to 21.

Last week, Scott told reporters on Capitol Hill that minimum age laws should be handled by the states, but he did support Florida’s red flag law as a model for the nation.

“Here’s what I…the way we did it in Florida,” Sen. Scott said. “You had to…it deals with people that threatened harm to themselves or somebody else, you could only go through law enforcement, and you had to go through the courts, and it wasn’t permanent. And so…that I believe in.”

Senators Scott and Rubio have also sponsored a bill named after two Parkland students that would create a central clearinghouse for the nation’s best solutions for keeping schools safe, though the measure doesn’t actually implement any of those solutions.

In the early 1990s, President Clinton and Congressional Democrats led passage of the Brady Gun Bill and the Assault Weapons Ban, which were supported by some Republicans in Congress, as well as many law enforcement agents.

In the ensuing midterm election, Democrats were wiped out: they lost the Senate and lost control of the House for the first time in 40 years. Ever since, voting for any legislation that removes access to guns has made politicians quiver.

This week, Democratic candidates for Senate and Governor in Florida took differing stances on banning the assault-style rifles used in many mass shootings, including the massacres in Parkland and Uvalde.

“We need to ban assault weapons now,” said Rep. Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for Florida governor, to applause from a crowd Tuesday morning.

Rep. Val Demings, the likely Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in November, wouldn’t go that far.

“Let me say this: the AR-15 does exactly what it was created to do,” said Demings in response to whether it should be banned. “Right now, there’s legislation that has 90% support of the American people. That’s universal background checks. Also, the red flag laws. We can get those two things done.”

So far, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unable to agree to any legislation addressing gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.