TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The question that’s been plaguing lawmakers from the beginning of the session – could Gov. Ron DeSantis stay governor while running for the White House? The state’s “resign to run” law has been a looming issue over the governor’s potential presidential bid since the beginning of the legislative session.

Wednesday, lawmakers further paved the way for DeSantis to run for the White House, passing an amendment on the Senate floor that would allow the governor to make a presidential bid and keep his job as governor.

Despite some lawmakers saying the alteration was unnecessary, Republicans wanted to be crystal clear that if the governor made a bid for the highest office he wouldn’t be out of a job.

The lawmaker who filed the “resign to run” amendment wants to make things crystal clear.

“If everyone is talking about it we might as well clarify it,” said State Sen. Travis Hutson.

Hutson did clarify things by amending an elections bill today. Though he doesn’t think it’s necessary he wanted to end the debate.

“If Ron DeSantis – who’s governor runs for president and doesn’t win – he’s done a great job for Florida and I want him to stay around,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats want DeSantis to pick one or the other.

“It’s the political equivalent to being married but still being able to date,” State Sen. Jason Pizzo said.

While some felt it was a gift to the governor others thought it could lead to an absentee office. Something Democrats point to as the whole reason for the resign to run law in the first place.

“How is it that the governor of 23 million people is going to spend a year and a half going around this entire country and not govern the state? Isn’t that a dereliction of duty and we’re giving him the pathway to do so.” State Sen. Tina Polsky said.

Despite Democrats’ disapproval, Republicans are chalking it up as a win no matter the outcome.

“As far as I’m concerned it doesn’t matter who it is – if someone from Florida runs for president and wins it’s really going to be great for all of us.” Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said.

The elections bill that entails the “resign to run” amendment cleared the Senate Wednesday and is set to be heard in the House Friday.

When the governor receives the bill, he is expected to sign it.