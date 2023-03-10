TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lawmakers are one step closer to allowing permitless carry in Florida.

A controversial bill loosening Florida’s gun laws was the center of attention inside and outside the Capitol Thursday.

“There’s voices in this committee room that are wanting more there’s others that are wanting less. We’re listening.” State Sen. Calatayud said.

The bill would remove permit requirements, allowing Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses, and some say the bill goes too far.

“There’s just no real reason for the legislature to be putting forth this bill. We have a system in place, it works.” State Sen. Lori Berman said.

Some say it doesn’t go far enough.

“If the governor cannot get a very friendly legislature to add open carry to this bill then how do we think he’s going to do getting congress to act on anything if he becomes president,” gun rights advocate Matt Collins said.

The governor has said he would sign open carry legislation, but is leaving it up to the legislature.

The bill sponsor is sticking with permitless carry.

“This is a permitless concealed carry bill that is the legislation we’re working on right now.” State Sen. Jay Collins said.

While the debate inside the Capitol will continue on the chamber floors, outside, those opposed say they’re just getting started.

Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action marched towards the Capitol Thursday in opposition of the bill.

Now that this has cleared all of it’s committee hurdles, the bill will head to the floor in the House and Senate.