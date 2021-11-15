Florida lawmakers meet for special session over vaccine mandates

Politics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers will meet on Monday for a special legislative session that was called by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month to address vaccine mandates.

Legislators will consider four pieces of legislation aimed at blocking vaccine mandates imposed by private and public employers.

SB2 and HB 1B would give employees five reasons to opt-out of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including pregnancy, religious reasons or immunity based on prior COVID-19 infection as determined by a lab test.

Employees who fire staff for refusing to get vaccinated could face up to a $50,000 per violation.

“It’s wrong to kick people out of work, it’s wrong to try to micro-manage businesses like that and it’s wrong to deprive key industries of people we need,” DeSantis said.

The session is expected to last all week. Democratic lawmakers have called it unnecessary and “anti-business.”

