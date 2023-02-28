TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Democrats took on tremendous losses last election cycle, and now a Republican lawmaker is seeking to eliminate the party entirely with a bill filed Tuesday.

“The ultimate cancel act” (SB 1248) sponsored by State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia would cancel the filings of any political party that supported slavery during the civil war.

“The Democrat party adopted pro-slavery stances in their party platforms and this bill says that if you have done that in the past then the Secretary of State shall de-certify and get rid of the party,” Ingoglia said.

If the controversial bill were approved, voters registered with any canceled party would become NPA voters.

“It would be interesting to find out if those voters who are now de-certified choose to go back to the party now that they know that they were the party that was advocating for the issue of slavery.” Ingoglia said.

Any canceled party could register again in the state, but the name of the organization must be substantially different from the name of any other party that was previously registered with the department.

The proposal is facing widespread criticism from Democrats. “Shame on the Republican Party for initiating legislation of this magnitude this is what a dictator does.” newly-elected Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried said.

“It’s a complete and absolute abuse and it’s unconstitutional. This bill will go nowhere. It is meritless. It deserves zero airtime and frankly, it’s a distraction from the Republicans’ failed policies.” House minority leader Fentrice Driskell said.

When asked if he thought the bill would get any traction in the upcoming session, Ingoglia said “I guess we’re gonna see, aren’t we?” Adding that he has not spoken to the governor or legislative leaders about the bill.

“Florida Democrats are lucky I’m not asking them to return all the political contributions that they got in years past for their Jefferson Jackson dinners since they want to cancel everything. They were raising money based upon two people that, by their own admission, should have been canceled.” Ingoglia said.

The governor’s office declined to comment on the legislation. Legislative leaders in the House and Senate have yet to express interest in taking up the bill during the upcoming session. If this were to become law, it would take effect in July 2023.