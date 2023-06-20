TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker wants to rewrite the state’s constitution. The Republican says it is “deeply flawed” and it’s time to start over.

Compared to other states, Florida’s constitution is new, but State Rep. Spencer Roach says it’s not new enough.

“We need to embrace a more modern document for a more modern Florida. I think we need a governing document that’s fit for the 21st century, rather than the 20th,” Roach said.

Roach is calling on his GOP colleagues to scrap the state constitution. With supermajorities in the legislature, Roach says it’s now or never. A few of Roach’s priorities include tighter term limits, more House and Senate members for a growing state and a legislature that meets more than just 60 days a year.

“You can’t possibly tell me that as a representative if I have a hundred thousand more constituents, that the workload hasn’t increased,” Roach said.

It’s not out of the ordinary for a state to make changes to its constitution. The current and sixth Florida constitution was adopted in 1968 and has been amended over 140 times, but legal experts say rewriting is another story.

“This is a bold and aggressive proposal. It’s not completely unprecedented, but it’s very proactive. And I think what you’re seeing here is the Republicans and the legislature trying to capitalize on their super majority while they have it,” constitutional attorney Will Cooper said.

It’s unclear what the rest of the GOP supermajority will think and Florida voters would have to approve it with 60% support. Democrats are not loving the idea, and are worried the changes will go too far.

“Taking away your rights by statute wasn’t enough, now they are going to make it so that you don’t even have those rights to begin with,” state party chair, Nikki Fried, tweeted Tuesday.

“This is a deeply flawed document in need of revision. Otherwise, the voters would not see fit to amend it five times every single election cycle. That’s a tremendous amount of amendments every election cycle, every two years,” State Rep. Spencer Roach said.

The debate is only getting started as another legislative session lays right around the corner.