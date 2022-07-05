TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has temporarily blocked a new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state.

It was an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which the judge said the law violated the state constitution.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order Tuesday following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Florida’s law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked. The state is expected to appeal Cooper’s decision.