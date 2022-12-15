TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier has reportedly resigned. State officials confirmed receipt of a resignation letter from the commissioner, with him exiting office on Dec. 28.

WFLA first learned of the resignation from 8 On Your Side Investigative Reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

Altmaier’s resignation letter, obtained by WFLA, read in part that he was grateful to the men and women working in the Office of Insurance Regulation, and that he was honored to serve the millions of Floridians through his work over the past six and a half years.

“When I relocated to Florida in 2006, I did not anticipate a long-term stay in the Sunshine State. However, I instantly fell in love with the community of Tallahassee and the state,” Altmaier wrote in part. “It is an honor that will be extraordinarily difficult to replicate in my future career aspirations.”

The letter confirmed his exit date would be Dec. 28, which is the last day Florida state employees work before the expanded holiday set by Gov. Ron DeSantis in mid-November.

The governor’s office released a statement confirming Altmaier’s resignation, praising him for helping pass major reforms, and saying the recent special session was a successful relief mechanism for residents.

We’ve had another successful Special Session in Florida, delivering toll and tax relief and providing a more competitive market for property insurance. With this successful Special Session behind us, the Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier will be stepping down at the end of this year. Since the Governor took office, Commissioner Altmaier has been instrumental in helping to pass and implement major property insurance reforms to bring relief to Floridians. We want to thank him for his years of public service. Statement from Communications Director Taryn Fenske

Wednesday, the Florida Legislature passed three bills, including what was billed as a major reform for the property insurance market in the state. While the legislation, Senate Bill 2A, which made changes to the market itself, did not provide relief to Floridians when it comes to high premiums.

At a briefing and bill signing in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the reforms include a way to lower costs by cutting down how much litigation is happening in Florida over property insurance claims.