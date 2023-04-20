TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers are hoping to address the issue of abandoned and forgotten historic cemeteries.

A bill that passed unanimously in the Florida House of Representatives Thursday codified the recommendations from a prior task force.

“With the passage of this bill, many Floridians can finally honor the lives of their ancestors and loved ones with the humanity and respect they’ve always deserved,” the bill’s sponsor, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) wrote in a press release.

Natasha Goodley said she knows where all of her ancestors are buried, but that is not the case for many African American families in Florida.

In her neighborhood, there’s a memorial marker for the historic College Hill Cemetery.

“And I know they use it as a parking lot,” she said. “How disrespectful to just park on certain people’s graves.”

Goodley said she is hopeful the bill that passed in the Florida House will help families uncover long-forgotten graves.

“It allows now for people to say I have strong evidence this is a cemetery and whether it’s public or private, you have to allow the research to happen to confirm whether it’s a cemetery,” Goodley said.

The legislation appropriates $1 million for research and grants to repair and restore abandoned African American cemeteries.

“The legislation would allow the state to have an easement and use the most non-invasive means possible, really the least invasive means possible, such as ground penetrating radar, so as to not disturb the land of the private property owner,” Driskell said.

The Florida Senate version of the bill to protect abandoned and historic cemeteries is working its way through committees before reaching the floor for a full vote.