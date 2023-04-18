TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers are set to pass a slate of controversial bills Wednesday that would have effects on the LGBTQ+ community.

“Today is homophobia and transphobia day at the Capitol.” Rep. Anna Eskamani said. “Unfortunately we have three different policies on the House floor that are all targeting the LGBTQ+ community. From restricting and banning drag shows, to stripping away gender affirming care for those who identify as transgender. All the way to restrictions on what bathroom you can use.”

First up, HB 1521, the “Safety in Private Spaces Act,” makes it a crime for a person of one biological sex to enter a bathroom intended for the opposite biological sex.

“If a person enters the restroom and a person believes them to be in the wrong facility they could ask them to leave,” one of the bill’s sponsors, State Rep. Rachel Plakon said.

Transgender advocates say this bill is dangerous.

“People like me won’t be able to use either bathroom without possibly getting hurt or having legal action taken against us,” Kyle Moore of Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida said.

There’s also a bill punishing businesses that admit children to adult live performances, which protestors worry will censor drag shows.

Lastly, HB 1321 would ban gender dysphoria treatments for minors, including puberty blockers and surgeries.

“We do not believe in giving castration drugs to children. Just cause someone started them when they were 8 years old or 10 years old or 11 years old we have an obligation to step in and we think that’s important,” Rep. Randy Fine said.

Advocacy groups say to expect legal challenges if these bills get the governor’s signature.

“I do expect that we’ll see legal challenges because these bills are so flawed. They’re not rooted in good policy, they are rooted in partisan politics that are about a presidential primary for 2024,” said Equality Florida Public Policy director Jon Harris Maurer.

HB 1521, HB 1423, and HB 1421 are all set for a vote in the House on Wednesday afternoon.