Florida House passes election police force bill

Florida Rep. Daniel Perez speaks for passage of a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida lawmakers passed a voting law package that would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes, a priority of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have passed a voting law package that would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes, a proposal pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The GOP-controlled House approved measure Wednesday night and it now moves to the governor’s office, where it is expected to be signed into law. DeSantis is a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

He called for an election police unit in a speech last year where he referenced unspecified cases of fraud. Voter fraud is rare and generally detected.

There is also widespread consensus among election officials and experts that there was no fraud that could have impacted results in the last presidential election.

