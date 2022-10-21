TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the election draws close, Florida’s Gubernatorial candidates are working the state to get out the vote, but the focus and the message of the campaigns are very different.

At a rally in a Tampa manufacturing business Friday, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis focused on the economy and what he did to keep the state open during the pandemic.

“When the Biden Administration was threatening people to lose their jobs over the COVID shot, we said not here, not on our watch. Nobody is going to have to choose between a job they need and a shot they don’t want,” DeSantis said to a room of supporters.

The Governor also promised tax reductions on everything from road tolls to pet food and baby supplies.

“What we are going to do is in the state of Florida for diapers, wipes, baby clothes, strollers, cribs, that is going to be permanently tax-free in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Democratic Candidate Charlie Crist appeared in the Florida Panhandle, while his running mate made a stop in Tampa and focused on a message of women’s rights.

“So many freedoms are on the line, that we have to make sure that we are protecting and uplifting women that we are uplifting communities that we are supporting education and children, and that we are fighting for everyone in Florida,” said Karla Hernandez who also says DeSantis is working to divide the state.

“I think that if people understand that we are here about the issues and not about culture wars, then they will understand that we are going to make Florida better,” Hernandez added.