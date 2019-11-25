Florida governor ties E-Verify to public safety

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis smiles during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is beginning his push to get Florida lawmakers to require employers to use a federally operated electronic database to verify the immigration status of workers.

At a news conference on Monday in The Villages, the governor tied the system known as E-Verify with the battle against so-called sanctuary cities and public safety.

He was joined by two parents who say loved ones were killed by immigrants in Florida illegally, including the mother of a woman who was in a traffic accident involving an undocumented immigrant.

DeSantis renewed his support for a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and he said E-verify is a necessary step to keep undocumented immigrants from Florida.

Some lawmakers, including some of the governor’s fellow Republicans, have expressed concern and vowed scrutiny.

