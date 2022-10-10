FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist were initially supposed to debate on WPEC-TV on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The deadly storm that came ashore Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida last week dashed those plans.

West Palm Beach-based WPEC said on its website the rescheduled debate will now air statewide on Monday, Oct. 24 beginning at 7 p.m.

It will come after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting starting in many parts of Florida the same day as the debate.

WFLA will carry the debate in the Tampa Bay area on News Channel 8 and online on WFLA Now.