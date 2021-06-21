Florida Gov. DeSantis beats Trump in 2024 presidential straw poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., greets President Donald Trump as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, March 9, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerged victorious in a recent Western Conservative Summit straw poll of potential 2024 presidential candidates.

The poll was taken during last weekend’s Western Conservative Summit hosted by The Centennial Institute, Colorado Christian University’s public policy think tank. Around 500 people came to a Denver hotel to attend the event in-person, while tens of thousands watched online.

This year’s straw poll was conducted online using the approval voting method, where each voter can select a number of candidates. The poll included Democrat choices such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders, but the top finishers were all Republican.

Western Conservative Summit 2021 non-partisan approval voting poll results:



1. Ron DeSantis – 74.12%

2. Donald Trump – 71.43%

3. Ted Cruz – 42.86%

4. Mike Pompeo – 39.35%

5. Tim Scott 35.58%



30 candidates polled. Democrats & Republicans.



Full results: https://t.co/2a7Z5gVVwU — Centennial Institute (@CentennialCCU) June 20, 2021

