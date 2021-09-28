LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis, AG Moody talk border security in Fort Meyers

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference in Fort Myers along with Attorney General Ashley Moody.

They’ll be set up at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. While the topic of the conference was not announced in the notice from the Governor’s Office, there’s a possibility the event is focused on border security.

Fox News reported earlier today that the State of Florida had filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their handling of the border crisis.

Stay tuned and catch the live news conference on WFLA.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss