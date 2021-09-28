LIVE: Florida Gov. DeSantis, AG Moody talk border security in Fort Meyers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference in Fort Myers along with Attorney General Ashley Moody.

They’ll be set up at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. While the topic of the conference was not announced in the notice from the Governor’s Office, there’s a possibility the event is focused on border security.

Fox News reported earlier today that the State of Florida had filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their handling of the border crisis.

