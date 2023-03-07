TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican lawmakers in Florida have filed bills that, if enacted, would ban abortions in the state as early as six weeks into a pregnancy— before many women know they are pregnant.

SB 300 and HB 7, both dubbed “Pregnancy and Parenting Support,” were filed Tuesday by State Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, and would ban abortions “after the gestational age of the fetus is determined to be more than six weeks.”

The bills includes exceptions for rape, incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, and also exceptions for medical emergencies where the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life or prevent serious injury.

The bill would also ban the mailing of drugs that can be used for abortions and require doctors to dispense the medication in person. Doctors would be barred from using telehealth to

perform abortions. They would also be required to report incidents of rape or incest involving minors to an abuse hotline.

Grall previously introduced the state’s 15-week abortion ban, which is currently being challenged in court.

The court battle comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, allowing states to restrict abortion access.

Currently, abortions in Florida are legal until the 15th week of gestation, with exceptions for medical emergencies. It does not allow exemptions for incidents of rape or incest.

Violators could be subject to a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Last month, DeSantis vowed to sign a six-week abortion ban into law if lawmakers approve the bill.

This story is developing and will be updated.