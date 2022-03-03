Florida first lady Casey DeSantis breast cancer-free, gov. says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is breast cancer-free following her diagnosis in October, according to an announcement by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a statement, the governor said that Casey is now cancer-free after going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer.

“All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference. For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a video announcing the news.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer-free.” Casey DeSantis said in a statement. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

The governor’s office announced Casey’s cancer diagnosis in early October stating, “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

The governor has previously said a lesson to be learned is that people should take their screening appointment seriously since it can potentially save their lives.

CDC data shows 131,409 Florida women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. The rate of 438 per 100,000 is nearly four times higher than the national rate of 127 cases.