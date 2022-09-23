TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Peter Antonacci, recently appointed Director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, has died.

He was appointed in July to lead the newly created law enforcement office by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor confirmed Antonacci’s passing in a statement to WFLA,.

Casey and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Peter Antonacci, Director of the Office of Elections Crimes and Security. He was a dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional – a friend to all in the State of Florida. He vigilantly sought to uphold the law throughout his lengthy career as a deputy Attorney General, Statewide Prosecutor, General Counsel, Supervisor of Elections, and most recently as the newly appointed watchdog over Florida’s election security. His fighting passion will be missed, and his legacy will persist in the hearts and minds of many. Statement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

According to statements from the governor’s office at the time of Antonacci’s appointment, he was a man with an extensive career in public service, including work as a state prosecutor, a supervisor of elections in Broward County, and a stint as Deputy Attorney General.

Antonacci was a graduate of the Florida State University College of Law, and before working as the Director for the Election Security office, had served as the Director and Chief Judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings.

Funeral arrangements have not been released yet.