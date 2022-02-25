Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill amendment would remove text ‘targeting’ LGBTQ

Participants with the Alliance for GLBTQ Youth march at the annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker has proposed an amendment to what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that would remove the language many LGBTQ advocates felt targeted their community.

Fla. Sen. Jeffrey Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed an amendment — and later a substitute amendment clarifying its language — to the bill on Friday. The substitute amendment would replace the ban on classroom instruction about “sexual orientation or gender identity” with the words “human sexuality or sexual activity.”

“This accomplishes the goal without targeting anyone,” Brandes said.

Asked if he felt the bill was filed with the intent of targeting the LGBTQ community, Brandes replied “whether it was the intent or not, it doesn’t matter — the outcome was that people feel targeted.

Similar amendments filed to the bill in the House failed, but Brandes said, “I believe we’ll find broad support for this amendment.”

House Bill 1557, entitled “Parental Rights in Education,” currently states “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The bill passed the Florida House on Thursday with seven Republicans opposing it and one Democrat in support.

It now heads to the Senate Appropriations committee, where the bill and this new amendment will be heard at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.