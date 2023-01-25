TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — As previously reported, attorney Ben Crump will file a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis for rejecting the Advanced Placement African American studies course that was undergoing a test pilot in some Florida schools, as well as those in other states.

Florida officials announced their rejection of the course last week, citing historical inaccuracies and violations of state law, particularly the inclusion of what officials called overtly political content and ideological lessons that were not allowed in the state.

The state law in question was 2022’s ban on teaching of Critical Race Theory, the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Crump announced plans to file the lawsuit on Tuesday, with an expected media briefing in Tallahassee at 12:30 p.m. alongside state lawmakers on Wednesday. In the state capitol, Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Broward), members of the National Education association, National Action Network, Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa), Florida Legislative Black Caucus Chair Dianne Hart (D-Tampa), members of the National Black Justice Coalition, and Florida Rep. Michele Rayner (D-Clearwater), will also be present.

The pilot program version of the AP Studies Course was rejected by state officials, but the Florida Education Department didn’t shut the door entirely, offering a chance to include the program in the state pending revisions to comply with state education standards and laws.

On Tuesday, the College Board announced a newer version of the education program would be revealed on Feb. 1, to start off Black History Month. The non-profit did not say the changes were due to the rejection of the program in Florida, they also did not confirm if the changes were for the national version of the course, or just in the Sunshine State.

The rejection of the course has also not been of note in just Florida. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented that the rejection by DeSantis and Florida education leaders was “incomprehensible,” while Florida Democrats had also criticized the decision.

In response to some of the pushback, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said Florida is proud, and statutorily required, to teach African American history but would not “accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education.”

While speaking in Jacksonville Monday, DeSantis weighed in on the rejection.

“That’s a political agenda, so we’re on, that’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards. We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t think they should have an agenda imposed on them,” DeSantis said in Jacksonville. “When you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes.”