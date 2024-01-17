Related video above: DeSantis signs 3 bills ending CRT, DEI spending in higher education

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday banned state colleges from using public funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, activities, or policies.

The rule passed by the board prohibits any school in the Florida College System from using state or federal funds “to administer programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment.”

There are 28 campuses in the Florida College System, according to the Florida Board of Education.

The board said it also replaced “Principles of Sociology” with a course in American history “to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation’s past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course.”

“Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies,” Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said in a statement. “These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers’ money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society.”

The Florida Department of Education is being sued by a Hillsborough County math teacher over a state law that bans the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth.