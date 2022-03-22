TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From recent additional protections and funding for law enforcement to new laws aimed at providing more pay and better retirement benefits, Florida has shown its commitment to taking care of its officers and soldiers. Now, thanks to a new law from the Florida Legislature, officers’ furry colleagues could soon get more as well.

Senate Bill 226, “Care for Retired Police Dogs” would provide $300,000 a year to go toward veterinary care for retired police dogs, through a new Florida Department of Law Enforcement program. The Florida Legislature, in analysis of the bill, said, “police dogs cannot work forever and are faced with natural aging conditions and may have sustained injuries in the line of duty.”

The bill passed unanimously in the Florida House and Senate. It’s now waiting to be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign into law, or veto.

As written, SB 226 would have FDLE and the Florida Department of Corrections team up with a nonprofit to care for their retired canine partners. Under the legislation, should it become law, veterinary care for dogs would be paid for by the state, up to $300,000 per year in a recurring budgetary allocation.

The nonprofit or nonprofits chosen must be certified by an organization like the National Police Canine Association, or other certifying organizations, according to the bill’s text.

Retired K9s typically live with their law enforcement partners upon retirement. According to the analysis, “the veterinary expenses due to complications from law enforcement K9’s injuries, joint problems, or other job-related health problems may be too costly for the former handler.”

Under the provisions of SB 226, veterinary care for retired K9s includes “wellness examinations, vaccinations, internal and external parasite prevention treatments, testing and treatment of illnesses and diseases, medications, emergency care and surgeries, veterinary oncology or other specialty care.”

The bill also provides funding for end of life care for retired police and corrections dogs, for euthanasia and cremation.

After a life of service sniffing out drugs, bombs, missing persons or the dead, the Florida Legislature moved to create the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program to “provide a stable funding source for veterinary care for retired police dogs” within the FDLE.

To manage the program, the state will have to contract with a nonprofit organization, who will be charged with administering the program’s processes. The FDLE will choose the partner nonprofit corporation through a competitive grant award process, according to SB 226.

Requirements for selection of the nonprofit are listed as:

Be dedicated to the protection or care of retired police dogs

Be a tax-exempt 501(c)3

Have maintained tax-exempt status for at least five years

Agree to be reviewed and audited at the discretion of the Auditor General to ensure accurate accounting and use of state funds

Demonstrate the ability to effectively and efficiently disseminate information and to assist former handlers and adopters of retired police dogs in complying with this section

Once chosen, the nonprofit partnered with FDLE will manage disbursing funding for the program. The funds must be disbursed to the former handler or the adopter of the retired police dogs that served for five or more years once the appropriate documents are received. The documents would have to prove the dog served for at least five years or with at least two law enforcement or correctional agencies.

If a dog was injured in the line of duty, or retired due to an injury after three years with at least one law enforcement or corrections agency, they will still qualify for the retirement care benefits. Annual costs may not exceed $1,500 per dog to be paid for by the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program. The $1,500 per dog will be provided as reimbursements for veterinary care, with invoices for care submitted by the dogs’ caregivers or adopters.

Up to 10% of the total annual funds may be paid to the nonprofit managing the program for administrative expenses, including salary and benefits. The $300,000 recurring funding will come from the General Revenue Fund. If it becomes law, the program starts July 1.