TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify regarding the results of a concerning Florida human trafficking survey.

According to Moody, the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking worked with law enforcement agencies to review instances where social media may have been used to facilitate human trafficking.

Since 2019, Moody said more than half of all reported instances of social media platforms being used in Florida human trafficking cases involved platforms owned by Meta, such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

After the results of the statewide survey were shared Monday, Moody said Zuckerberg should be working to make Meta’s existing platforms “safer for users” instead of “launching new products or wasting time for a cage match [with Elon Musk] that will likely never happen.”

“Before launching new products or wasting time preparing for a cage match that will likely never happen, Zuckerberg should be working to make Meta’s existing platforms safer for users and to prevent vulnerable people from being forced into illicit sex work,” Moody said in a statement. “The findings of our statewide survey and other reports make it clear that Meta platforms are the preferred social media applications for human traffickers looking to prey on vulnerable people. Zuckerberg needs to immediately turn his attention to this public safety threat and testify to our council about what Meta is doing to prevent its platforms from being used to assist, facilitate or support human trafficking.”

The survey conducted by Moody and the council was sent out to 80 law enforcement agencies throughout Florida. Based on the results, 146 of 271 reported instances of social media being used in human trafficking are attributable to Meta platforms.

According to the 2022 Federal Human Trafficking Report, Facebook was the top platform used in recruitment of human trafficking victims from 2019 to 2022. Facebook and Instagram combined to make up 60% of the top ten platforms included in the study. To view the report, click here.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023 and Moody is requesting a response from Zuckerberg by Sept. 5.

To read the letter Attorney General Moody sent to Zuckerberg, click here.