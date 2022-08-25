TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After the August primary, the fight for Florida’s cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture. State midterm elections have multiple statewide offices open, in addition to the U.S. Congressional seats.

Outgoing state senator and Pasco County native Wilton Simpson will face Miami businesswoman Naomi Blemur in the statewide election for Florida’s new Agriculture Commissioner.

The position opened as current commissioner Nikki Fried ran for governor of Florida, and did not seek reelection to the cabinet position.

Simpson is representing the Republican ticket for Ag. Commissioner, and has already received an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also seeking reelection and facing down U.S. Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist.

Blemur has received endorsements from Democrat state senator Annette Taddeo of Miami-Dade.

Simpson’s had a long career in government and business. A farmer and business owner before running for office, the senator has served in the Florida Legislature since 2012.

In comparison, Blemur’s background is more business focused, though she’s no stranger to politics. After moving to South Florida, Blemur’s campaign site said she re-published a previously written book, opened a nonprofit, and became a member of the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee in District 15 before running for office.

Focused on platform, Simpson’s campaign site lists agriculture, “Free Florida,” public safety, families, support for veterans, economic freedom, environmental protections, and state education as priorities.

Blemur’s site shows her campaign is focused on advocating for farmers, reforming gun regulations and providing for “stronger gun safety,” feeding low-income residents and students through lunch programs and farming partnerships, decriminalizing marijuana and cannabis in Florida, and clean energy.