Florida AG urges SCOTUS to hear Texas election lawsuit

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she is urging the Supreme Court of the United State to hear a Texas lawsuit that demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit on Dec. 8. He believes the states “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.” Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to “step in to correct this egregious error.”

In those four states, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election following certifications and recounts affirming original results.

Her full statement is as follows:

“The integrity and resolution of the 2020 election is of paramount performance,” Moody said. “The United States Supreme Court should weigh the legal arguments of the Texas motion and all pending matters so that Americans can be assured the election was fairly reviewed and decided.”

The lone state-elected Democrat Nikki Fried also released a statement on the matter:

“It’s embarrassing to the integrity of our democracy and resolution of this election. It’s disappointing, but predictable, that Florida’s Attorney General isn’t acting in the interest of the people she was elected to serve, but in self-interest to a president who lost an election and cannot face the reality of his defeat.”