Florida AG taking legal action to stop Biden administration’s ‘dangerous’ immigration policies

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she is taking legal action against the Biden administration to stop what she calls “dangerous immigration policies.”

Moody announced in a press release on Tuesday that she had filed a complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden’s administration. The AG says it’s in response to their “directives to suspend the arrests and deportations of certain criminals in the country illegally.” Moody says many are violent or convicted on drug trafficking charges.

The lawsuit focuses on a Jan. 20 executive order from President Biden and subsequent memos from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about immigration enforcement.

The Jan. 20 executive order issued by the president addressed revisions of civil immigration enforcement policies and priorities. Moody says the Department of Homeland Security released a memo after the order was issued to “cease virtually all civil immigration enforcement with few specified exceptions.” It also “paused the removal of any noncitizen with a final order of removal for 100 days,” she says.

According to the AG, ICE released a memo on Feb. 18 reiterating the directives.

“The Biden administration’s reckless policy of refusing to do their jobs and deport criminals, places all those gains and Floridians’ public safety at risk,” Moody said in a statement. “Until President Biden’s inauguration, presidents of both parties detained and deported criminals. This is a radical shift that places Floridians and our law enforcement officers in greater danger, and that is why I filed suit.”

Moody says she’s asking for Biden’s immigration policies to be halted and for his actions and the memos from DHS and ICE to be deemed unlawful.

According to the motion filed by Moody, there have been at least seven instances reported by the Florida Department of Corrections of “ICE refusing to take custody of serious criminals upon release from state custody.”

The motion also says the changes are impacting Florida counties where “criminals in the country illegally were previously detained by federal authorities.” In the motion, Moody references three Pasco County inmates who she says ICE refused to take custody of.