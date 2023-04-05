TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Faith and community leaders gathered in front of an immigrant statue at Centennial Park to speak out against immigration bills being considered in Tallahassee.

Senate Bill 1718 toughens immigration laws in the state of Florida by restricting people from transporting or housing an undocumented migrant. A similar bill is being considered in the Florida House.

“Coming from a party that tricked migrant workers into traveling up to Martha’s Vineyard, seems hypocritical,” said Rev. Andy Oliver, Allendale United Methodist Church.

Oliver says he will challenge the new bill if it’s signed into law.

“I have offered housing in my house to undocumented persons in the past we have done so in the church, and we will continue to do so because it’s the right thing to do,” Oliver said.

The bill also prevents undocumented migrants from using an out-of-state driver’s license in Florida.

Under the bill, employers face stricter fines if it’s discovered an undocumented migrant works at their business. Also, hospitals that accept Medicaid would be required to obtain a person’s legal status upon admission.

University of South Florida student, Cirenio Cervantes came to the United States from Mexico at 7 years old and fears the bill will keep people from seeking medical attention.

“They are not going to go to the clinic, they are not going to go to the doctor simply because of the fear of being asked their legal status,” Cervantes said.

Florida District 11 Senator Blaise Ingoglia introduced the bill and said the legislation would help tackle the immigration crisis at the southern border.