Florida 15-week abortion ban on Senate floor for debate and vote on over a dozen amendments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After receiving over a dozen amendments before floor debate, the proposed 15-week Florida abortion ban will be before the full Florida Senate this afternoon for a debate over the amendments during what is likely to be a heated question and answer session.

Overnight, 13 amendments were added to the bill by Democratic state senators, focused on creating financial and medical insurance obligations to the fathers of unborn children to start at 15 weeks of gestation, and creating new requirements for vasectomies in Florida, among others.

Some amendments filed reintroduced abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking victims.

Now, the bill and its amendments come before a Senate Q&A session focused on the bill’s purpose, implementation and how the amendments might factor in if passed.

House Bill 5 and Senate Bill 146 have been controversial politically since they were introduced. As written, the bills would decrease the amount of time a pregnant woman in Florida has to seek an abortion from 24 weeks to 15 weeks. In cases of a fatal fetal abnormality, abortions may be allowed but would require two separate physicians to submit certification in writing that the unborn child would die upon birth.

The fight over the legislation between state lawmakers comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about similar legislation from Mississippi, and previous bills filed to restrict abortions in Texas.

Still, the abortion ban legislation has yet to face a single defeat in any legislature committee. The next step for the bill, if it survives today’s Q&A session, would be a full floor vote on a finalized version of the proposed law. Once that step is complete, it would head to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign into law. He has already signaled his support of the legislation.