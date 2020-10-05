First Lady Melania Trump tweets update on coronavirus diagnosis

by: WFLA/NBC

(WFLA/NBC) – First Lady Melania Trump provided an update Monday morning on her health.

The 50-year-old said she is feeling well and continues to rest from home after she and the president tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mrs. Trump tweeted shortly before 11 a.m., saying:

“My family is grateful for all the prayers and supporter! I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff and caretakers everywhere and my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

The first lady has been quarantined in the White House residence after she and President Trump were diagnosed with the virus on Thursday evening and began experiencing symptoms.

