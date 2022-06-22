TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis will speak at Eglin Air Force Base Wednesday morning.

She is expected to be joined by Shevaun Harris, the Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, and Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Director James S. Hartsell.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m./9:30 a.m. CST.

The topic of the event was not included in the scheduling announcement from the governor’s office.

