Ladapo recommended as Florida Surgeon General after Democrats walk out of hearing

Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, left, speaks at a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — As a result of Gov. Ron DeSantis nominating Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General in September, a state Senate committee recommended to confirm him Tuesday along partisan lines.

The confirmation came after the Democratic members of the committee walked out in protest mid-hearing.

The Senate Committee on Health Policy meeting began at 10 a.m., with senators expected to question Ladapo on health decisions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and state policy directives. Ladapo has been a topic of concern for some legislators over his positions on how to address the ongoing pandemic, and his medical philosophy.

Following his appointment, Ladapo quickly made headlines for how he had rewritten and adjusted state policy for COVID-19 in education. While state leaders have been supportive of Ladapo, Democratic lawmakers have not been as receptive.

With the confirmation hearing Tuesday, Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates weighed in. Nikki Fried, a candidate and the current Florida Agriculture Commissioner, called on the governor to reverse his appointment.