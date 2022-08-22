(WFLA) — Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he is stepping down from his roles as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical adviser, according to CNBC.
Fauci plans to retire from the positions this December, ending an era at NIAID.
“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement.
Fauci was first appointed as the director for the institute in 1984, and served under seven presidents. As director, he oversaw the prevention and treatment of various diseases including HIV, Ebola, and, more recently, COVID-19.
In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden praised Fauci for his dedication in combating infectious diseases in the United States:
“During my time as Vice President, I worked closely with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the United States’ response to Zika and Ebola. I came to know him as a dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises. When it came time to build a team to lead our COVID-19 response – in fact, in one of my first calls as President-elect – I immediately asked Dr. Fauci to extend his service as my Chief Medical Advisor to deal with the COVID-19 crisis our nation faced. In that role, I’ve been able to call him at any hour of the day for his advice as we’ve tackled this once-in-a-generation pandemic. His commitment to the work is unwavering, and he does it with an unparalleled spirit, energy, and scientific integrity.President Joe Biden
Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush. For almost four decades, he has served as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, helping our country navigate health crises ranging from HIV/AIDS to COVID-19. Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved. As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next. Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him. “