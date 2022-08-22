(WFLA) — Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he is stepping down from his roles as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical adviser, according to CNBC.

Fauci plans to retire from the positions this December, ending an era at NIAID.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement.

Fauci was first appointed as the director for the institute in 1984, and served under seven presidents. As director, he oversaw the prevention and treatment of various diseases including HIV, Ebola, and, more recently, COVID-19.

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden praised Fauci for his dedication in combating infectious diseases in the United States: