TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An expansion of one of Florida’s most controversial laws is headed to DeSantis’ desk. Republican lawmakers passed the bill HB1069 Wednesday.

The bill expands on the “Parental Rights in Education” law passed last year. Dubbed“Don’t Say Gay” by its critics, the bill prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3 grades.

Now Republican lawmakers voted to extend the existing prohibition from Pre-K all the way through eighth grade.

The bill sponsor, State Sen. Clay Yarborough, says the bill “protects the rights of parents to have a say in their children’s education”

The bill implements new requirements relating to the use of personal titles and pronouns in Florida’s public schools.

It also creates a formal process for removing materials like books from schools.

The bill analysis states that “any specific materials subject to an objection on the basis that the materials are pornographic, harmful to minors, or describe or depict sexual conduct must be removed from circulation at the school where the objection was made, within 5 days of the objection, until the completion of the objection process.”

Meanwhile, Democrats criticized the measure on the Senate floor Wednesday, “You can’t legislate the gay away – as much as you might try,” State Sen. Tina Polsky said.

The bill is now headed to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.