Ex-felons voting rights caught up in courts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 Political Anchor and Reporter Evan Donovan sat down with attorneys Richard Harrison and Reggie Garcia, who are on either side of the Amendment 4 debate, to discuss what’s happening now with ex-felons voting rights.

The amendment passed in 2018 with nearly 65 percent support. However, it still remains a hot-button topic — notably, whether the payment of fines and restitution must be complete before ex-felons can vote.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

