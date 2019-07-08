Eric Swalwell drops out of 2020 presidential race

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced Monday that he is ending his 2020 presidential bid.
According to NBC News, Swalwell is now the second candidate to have formally dropped out of the race, following former Democratic West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda. He is the first major candidate to do so.
The fourth-term congressman from California will instead run for reelection to the House, the Los Angeles Times first reported.
During the first Democratic debate, Swalwell took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden and other older Democratic candidates, as he said they needed to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leadership.