‘Equal Pay Day’ hits harder in 2021 after year-long pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lawmakers on Capitol Hill held hearings on Wednesday discussing the gender pay gap to recognize ‘Equal Pay Day.’

Organizers say the date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

“It is not a celebration,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) during a hearing in the Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. “Three extra months of work, just to earn the same amount.”

Tampa attorney Stacy Yates has been fighting equality battles since her high school basketball team wasn’t allowed to use the bigger gym it normally played in, alternating with the boys’ team. With her father’s encouragement, she marched into the athletic director’s office and got the game location changed back.

Yates joined the auto personal injury group at Morgan & Morgan last year. Before she started, she was able to take a few months off that happened to coincide with the pandemic.

“I was financially able to be home with children, I’m very privileged,” said Yates. “But it’s predominantly a male-dominated field. Women face issues with becoming partners. Even in other industries, when women reach a certain point in their career, they tend to also be at the point when they’re having children.”

That’s just one of the challenges women face in the workplace that men don’t, according to experts.

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina says the pay gap is real, but not as large as it seems, and not because of sexism.

“In most cases when you look at the data, you look at context, we’re talking about between 2-10 percent,” said Mace. “So I’m not saying there’s no gender wage gap. I’m not saying it’s statistically unlikely women earn less than men. I’m just saying that it’s not because of widespread discrimination.”

Yates said it’s true that other factors play into the gap, including the fact that women often don’t know their own value to an organization.

“It’s 100 percent an issue,” Yates said. “Women don’t do that. It’s innate. You’re a caregiver. You’re just supposed to do that. And quite frankly, women do.”

“I think women, in general, are uncomfortable talking about money,” Yates adding. “Once women are more comfortable with that, it’s easier to speak up for yourself.”

World Cup champion and American soccer icon Megan Rapinoe testified in front of the committee about the gender pay gap issue that she has seen first-hand, despite the vastly greater success of the women’s USA soccer team vs. the men’s.

“The United States Women’s National Team has won four World Cup championships,” Rapinoe said. “We’ve won four Olympic gold medals on behalf of this great country. We’ve filled stadiums, we’ve broken viewing records, we’ve sold out our jerseys, all the popular metrics by which we are judged. And yet despite all of this, we’re still paid less than our male counterparts.”

“There is no level of status, and there’s no accomplishment, or power that will protect you from the clutches of inequity,” Rapinoe said. “One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind.”

The team reached a settlement in December with U.S. Soccer on certain working conditions, including team travel and accommodations, but is still fighting in the courts to achieve equal pay to the men’s soccer team.

The announcement is part of President Joe Biden’s push to secure better pay for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar earned by men.