Election Day 2019: What to know before you vote

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters in 10 cities across the Tampa Bay area will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in this year’s municipal elections.

Here’s what you should know before you head to your polling site:

Know what’s on the ballot

8 On Your Side has put together a list of all the local elections being held on Tuesday. If you want to know what’s on your ballot, just find the city you live in and scroll down to click or tap on the link where you can view your sample ballot.

Make sure you’re registered to vote

If you can’t remember whether or not you registered to vote in this year’s election, you can check online.

All you have to do is go to the Florida Department of State’s Voter Lookup tool and type in your name and birth date.

Check your voting location

If you plan on voting Tuesday, make sure you go to the right precinct. You can find your precinct information through your county’s supervisor of elections.