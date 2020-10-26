Voting in Florida: Data shows Florida’s youth, unmarried women voting more than ever in 2020 election

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- Unmarried women and young adults have been driving a large portion of votes in Florida, new data is finding.

Using data fromfive million voters across the country, political data firm TargetSmart, there has been a sizable increase in single women and voters aged 18 to 29 and showing up at the polls in droves so far.

In the Sunshine State, unmarried women have had the highest voter turnout in the last three election cycles, with more votes than men as well. So far this year, there’s been an almost 3% increase in turnout of unmarried female voters.

Data from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement shows that Florida has had the second-highest amount of young voters cast absentee and early ballots so far in this year’s election.

Florida has had a nearly 484% increase in votes from the same time frame in 2016— exceeding the 2016 margin of victory. The surge is likely motivated by the push to reduce Election Day crowds amid a pandemic that continues to rage on.

In 2016, nearly 4 million Floridians voted early, while 2.7 million voted-by-mail. This year, nearly 1.4 million Floridians have voted early and 3.3 million have voted-by-mail.

Around 42 million Americans have casr their ballot, including more than 3 million people across the United States have either voted early or submitted an absentee ballot.

Early voting in Florida began Oct. 24 for most Tampa Bay counties and will continue until at least Oct. 31. You can find your early voting location here.