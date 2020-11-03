Tampa Bay sheriffs races: Who will lead law enforcement in your county?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in four Tampa Bay area counties are choosing who they want to lead their local sheriff’s office this year.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is running for re-election. He faced a Republican primary challenger in August but won. He’s now facing Democrat Gary Pruitt and Ron McMullen, who is not affiliated with a major party.

Chronister was appointed sheriff by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 when the previous sheriff retired. He was officially elected by voters in 2018.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is also up for re-election. Two Democrats faced off in August for the chance to run against Gualtieri. Eliseo Santana won the primary and is on the ballot opposite the current sheriff.

Citrus County Sheriff Michael Prendergast, who was elected to office in 2016, is being challenged by Lee Alexander, who is not affiliated with a major party.

Republican Vincent “Vent” M. Crawford and Kevin T. White, who is not affiliated with a major party, are competing to see who will replace Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier.