Saturday marks final day to request mail-in ballot in Florida

A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla. The department mailed out more than 530,000 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday to voters that requested them for the Nov. 3 general election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re considering voting by mail in the 2020 election, you’re running out of time. Saturday is the last day voters can request a mail ballot in the state of Florida.

The deadline for a voter to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to them is no later than 5 p.m. on the 10th day before the election. For the general election, that’s Saturday, Oct. 24.

Any registered voter can request a mail ballot in Florida. The quickest and easiest way to request a mail ballot is online through your local Supervisor of Elections’ Office website. You can also visit the office in person or call the office to request a mail ballot.

In order to request a ballot, you’ll need to provide your name, address, date of birth and signature.

Once you request a mail ballot, the supervisor of elections must mail it to you within two business days.

If you’re voting by mail, your ballot must be returned and received no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3. The United States Postal Service has recommended sending your ballot back at least one week before Election Day to make sure it arrives on time. Once you mail it in, you can track your ballot on your local supervisor of elections’ website.

If you’re concerned about your ballot being returned on time through the mail, you can also return your ballot to secure drop boxes located at your supervisor of elections offices and early voting sites. You can check your local elections supervisor’s website for drop box locations.

If your local supervisor of elections finds your signature is missing or doesn’t match the one they have on record, they will notify you so you can complete a “vote-by-mail ballot cure” form. The deadline to submit that form along with a copy of your identification is no later than 5 p.m. on the second day after the election.

