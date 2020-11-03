Hillsborough County school board: Will incumbents lose their seats to challengers?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been a tumultuous year for members of Hillsborough County’s board of county commissioners and school board, both of which have been tasked with making difficult decisions on how to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Voters in Hillsborough County are set to decide on four school board races. Three of the races involve incumbents – Steve Cona, Tammy Shamburger and Lynn Gray – who were challenged in August’s primary and forced into runoff races.

There are also three commissioner races on ballots throughout the county. Only one is an incumbent: Patricia “Pat” Kemp of District 6. Kemp is being challenged by her fellow commissioner Sandra Murman, who currently serves District 1 but cannot run again due to term limits.