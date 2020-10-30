Florida vote by mail: What do you do if your mail ballot hasn’t been counted yet?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Election Day just days away, it’s now too late for mail-in ballots to be sent back by mail. So if you’ve lost track of time but still want your vote to count, what are your options?

More than 1.6 million mail-in ballots were sent to Florida voters who have yet to return them. Of those voters who have not returned their mail ballots, the state says there are 512,000 registered Republicans, more than 685,000 registered Democrats and just over 450,000 non-affiliated voters and voters in another party.

To track your ballot, click your county below for its ballot tracking page:

Citrus: Name and date of birth required

Hardee: Name and date of birth required

Hernando: Name and date of birth required

Highlands: Name and date of birth required

Hillsborough: Name and date of birth required

Manatee: Name and date of birth required

Pasco: Name, address required, phone number optional for text updates

Pinellas: Name and date of birth required

Polk: Name and date of birth required

Sarasota: Name and date of birth required

If you check the ballot tracker and find your ballot is labeled unreturned or rejected, you still have options to make your voice heard.

If an envelope signature doesn’t match or is missing, you’ll be notified through your county’s tracking page.

That page will also allow you to complete a “cure” affidavit. The deadline to submit the form, along with a copy of your ID, is no later than 5 p.m. on the second day after the election.

As of Monday, around 15,000 mail-in ballots have been rejected in Florida. More than 7,500 were “cured.” According to the state, more than 3,768 were cast by Democrats, 1,919 by Republicans and 1,826 by unaffiliated voters – something that may prove to be important in a state with razor-thin margins.

Florida is one of many states that do not allow absentee voters to cast a provisional ballot in the event that their mailed ballot is not received in time, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

If your ballot has yet to be mailed, secure drop boxes are available at early voting sites or your local Supervisor of Elections Office.

You can also vote in-person on Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

