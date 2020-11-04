Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote

Election 2020

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Florida polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, with more than 63% of Florida voters having cast their vote early.

Smaller counties in the area had early results, with Citrus, Hardee and Highlands counties overwhelmingly showing support for President Trump.

Pinellas, which historically has predicted the president, was one of the first in the area to complete all votes, reporting at 8:21 p.m. that Joe Biden has won the county 49.46% to President Trump’s 49.22%.

Most other counties are voting in similar form to the 2016 presidential election.

