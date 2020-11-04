Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote on six Florida amendments

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- Florida has six amendments up for a vote on this year’s ballot.

Ranging from property tax issues to minimum wage, voters have the option to make major changes to state legislation.

Each amendment needs 60 percent of all of the votes to pass, but here’s a look at how each county in the Tampa Bay area voted when it comes to the Sunshine State’s Constitutional amendments:

CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED

TO VOTE RAISE MINIMUM WAGE OPEN PRIMARIES FOR STATE OFFICES VOTER APPROVAL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS LIMITATIONS ON HOMESTEAD PROPERTY

TAX TAX DISCOUNT SPOUSES OF DECEASED VETERANS Citrus Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Hardee Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Hernando Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Highlands Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Hillsborough Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Manatee Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pasco Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pinellas Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Polk Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Sarasota Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes

Overall, Florida at least 60% of voters were in favor of most amendments except Amendment 4, which would change the voting process so that amendments to Florida’s constitution must be approved by 60% twice.

By 9:20 p.m., Amendment 3, which would allow open primaries in the state, only had 56.9% of support from Floridians.