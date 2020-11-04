Election Results: Tampa Bay counties vote on six Florida amendments

Election 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- Florida has six amendments up for a vote on this year’s ballot.

Ranging from property tax issues to minimum wage, voters have the option to make major changes to state legislation.

Each amendment needs 60 percent of all of the votes to pass, but here’s a look at how each county in the Tampa Bay area voted when it comes to the Sunshine State’s Constitutional amendments:

CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED
TO VOTE		RAISE MINIMUM WAGEOPEN PRIMARIES FOR STATE OFFICESVOTER APPROVAL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTSLIMITATIONS ON HOMESTEAD PROPERTY
TAX		TAX DISCOUNT SPOUSES OF DECEASED VETERANS
CitrusYesNoYesNoYesYes
HardeeYesNoNoYesYesYes
HernandoYesNoYesYesYesYes
HighlandsYesYesYesYesYesYes
HillsboroughYesYesYesYesYesYes
ManateeYesYesYesYesYesYes
PascoYesYesYesYesYesYes
PinellasYesYesYesNoYesYes
PolkYesYesYesNoYesYes
SarasotaYesYesYesNoYesYes

Overall, Florida at least 60% of voters were in favor of most amendments except Amendment 4, which would change the voting process so that amendments to Florida’s constitution must be approved by 60% twice.

By 9:20 p.m., Amendment 3, which would allow open primaries in the state, only had 56.9% of support from Floridians.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss