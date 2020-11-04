Election 2020: How Tampa Bay results compare to 2016

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – For the second time, Florida’s 29 electoral votes were awarded to Donald Trump, and most counties in the state voted in a similar way to 2016.

In the Tampa Bay area, the only two counties where the majority of votes went to Joe Biden were Hillsborough and Pinellas.

Hillsborough has voted for Democratic candidates since 2008. For Joe Biden to win the votes in Hillsborough County 52.69% to President Trump’s 45.87%, is no major surprise.

Pinellas County, however, has proven to be a bellwether county— where votes are in alignment with the country as a whole, when in comes to presidential election.

Pinellas County has only gone against the winner of the presidential election three times since 1952— 1960, 1976 and the infamous 2000 presidential election.

This year, more than 560,000 people in Pinellas County cast their ballot, with just a 4,000-person difference between registered Democrats and Republicans.

In 2016, around 5,500 votes put Donald Trump over the top in Pinellas. This year, the margin between the two candidates was even smaller, with just over 1,200 votes putting Joe Biden ahead in that county.

Now, as the country awaits the results of some important swing states, we’ll have to patiently wait to see if Pinellas County got it right again.

