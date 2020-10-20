Early voting begins: How many ballots were cast on first day of early voting in Tampa Bay?

A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla. The department mailed out more than 530,000 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday to voters that requested them for the Nov. 3 general election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Early voting started Monday for most counties in the Tampa Bay area and, according to elections supervisors for the two largest counties, voters showed up in record numbers.

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties all opened up their early voting sites on Monday. Early voting doesn’t start until Thursday, Oct. 22 in Hardee and Highlands counties.

Here’s how many votes were cast early on Monday:

Citrus County

Citrus County reported 3,945 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in the county.

Combined with the 26,626 mail ballots that have been returned so far, a total of 30,573 ballots have been cast in the county for a 26.11% voter turnout.

Republicans are currently out-voting Democrats in Citrus County. According to the supervisor of elections website, 13,855 Republicans have cast their ballots while 10,965 Democrats have voted. In addition, there are 5,350 voters with no party affiliation and 403 “other” voters who have cast their ballot.

Hernando County

Hernando County’s election supervisor reported 3,620 early votes on Monday.

The county has received 29,992 mail ballots so far, which means there have been 33,613 total ballots cast as of Monday night for a 22.88% voter turnout so far.

Democrats account for 14,103 of the votes submitted so far while Republicans have 13,335. There have been 5,732 ballots cast from voters with no party affiliation and 443 from “other” parties.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County reported a record-breaking first day of early voting this year, according to Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. According to the county’s website, 24,013 voters showed up to vote early on Monday.

Combined with the 186,164 mail ballots that have been returned so far, a total of 210,177 ballots have been cast in the county for a 22.82% voter turnout.

The supervisor of elections website shows 104,630 Democrats have cast ballots while 59,905 Republicans and 45,666 “other” voters have returned ballots so far.

Manatee County

Manatee County does not show voter turnout on its website and the state had not submitted its daily report as of 8 p.m. Monday.

Pasco County

By 8 p.m. Monday, Pasco County reported a 23.19% voter turnout with 91,217 ballots cast.

The supervisor of elections website reported 12,359 early voters submitted ballots on Monday. In addition, there have been 78,854 mail ballots returned.

Democrats have submitted 38,773 ballots, Republicans have submitted 32,049 and voters with no party affiliation have submitted 19,159 ballots. “Other” voters account for 1,236 of the ballots that have been returned.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus also reported record voter turnout on the first day of early voting.

According to the elections supervisor’s website, 176,511 ballots total had been cast in Pinellas County by 6:30 p.m. Monday. Of those, 168,206 are mail ballots and 8,305 are early vote ballots.

Democratic voters accounted for 82,575 of the ballots that had been cast already and Republican voters submitted 54,521 ballots. Meanwhile, 35,412 voters with no party affiliation and 2,003 “other” voters have returned ballots.

Polk County

Polk County had not released its voter turnout numbers as of 8 p.m. Monday and the state had not released its daily report.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County reported a 27.28% voter turnout as of Monday night.

The Sarasota County elections supervisor tweeted that 92,783 ballots had been cast so far. A total of 6,561 early votes were cast on Monday and the supervisor of elections reported 86,222 mail ballots had bee returned and accepted.

Here is the combined vote-by-mail (absentee) and early voting turnout, so far, for the November 3 General Election: 27.28%. Early voting continues through Sunday, November 1 from 8:30am to 6:30pm daily. Locations listed here: https://t.co/dJMAwyMK53. Go vote early! pic.twitter.com/CX22dexQu9 — Sarasota County SOE (@sarasotavotes) October 19, 2020

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: