Congressional races: Who will represent Tampa Bay in the US House of Representatives?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday night.

8 On Your Side is tracking congressional races that will determine who represents you in Washington.

Democratic Rep. Darren Soto is being challenged by Republican William “Bill” Olson in District 9. The district includes parts of Polk County.

Soto was first elected to U.S. Congress in 2016 after serving in the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate for almost 10 years.

Olson is a combat veteran who served 27 years in the U.S. Army. After serving in the Army, he worked for Disney Parks.

Republican Rep. Daniel Webster is being challenged by Democrat Dana Cottrell for his seat in the U.S. House representing Florida’s 11th district. District 11 includes parts of Citrus County and Hernando County.

Webster was first elected to Congress in 2010 to serve the 8th District of Florida. He was elected to represent the state’s newly-redistricted 10th Congressional District in 2013 and then was elected to represent the 11th District in 2016. Before being elected to the U.S. House, Webster served in Florida’s House of Representatives and the Florida Senate.

Cottrell was a teacher in Hernando County for 12 years before spending 13 years overseas teaching for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools. Cottrell previously challenged Webster for his seat in Congress in 2018.

Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis is hoping to secure another term representing Florida’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House but is being challenged by Democrat Kimberly Walker. District 12 includes all of Pasco County and parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas.

Bilirakis was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006 after serving eight years in the Florida House of Representatives.

Walker is a veteran of the U.S Army and Air Force as well as a former correctional officer for the state of Florida.

Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist is being challenged by Republican Anna Luna to represent Florida’s 13th District in the U.S. House. District 13 includes most of Pinellas County.

Crist was first elected to serve in Congress in 2016. He previously served Florida as governor, state senator, commissioner of education and attorney general.

Luna is a small business owner who spent six years in the U.S. Air Force.

Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor is being challenged by Republican Christine Quinn for her seat in the U.S. House representing Florida’s 14th District. District 14 includes most of Hillsborough County.

Castor was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006. Before that, she was on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and served as assistant general counsel to the Florida Department of Community Affairs.

Quinn is a business woman who also challenged Castor in 2016.

Republican Scott Franklin will face Democrat Alan Cohn for the opportunity to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District in the U.S. House. The 15th District includes parts of Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Franklin, a city commissioner in Lakeland, defeated current Rep. Ross Spano in August’s Republican primary. Spano was a freshman congressman elected in 2018. Franklin is a U.S. Navy veteran and small business owner.

Cohn is an investigative journalist.

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan is running for re-election in Florida’s 16th Congressional District but is being challenged by Democrat Margaret Good. District 16 includes parts of Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Buchanan was first elected to the House in 2006 to represent Florida’s 13th District. He was elected and started representing District 16 in 2012 after redistricting. He is a businessman who served six years in the Air National Guard.

Good is an attorney who currently serves on the Florida House of Representatives. She has represented District 72 since 2018.

Republican Rep. Greg Steube is being challenged by Democrat Allen Ellison for his seat representing Florida’s 17th District in the U.S. House. Theodore Murray, who does not have a party affiliation, is also on the ballot. District 17 includes all over Hardee and Highlands counties as well as parts of Polk and Sarasota.

Steube is an Army veteran who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018. Before representing Florida in Washington, he spent several years in the Florida House and the Florida Senate.

Ellison is the founder of the Center for Economic and Police Development. He first ran for Congress in 2018.

Here are the results for all of Florida’s Congressional districts: